Quader terms BNP’s movement for ousting govt as fake

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader termed BNP’s movement for ousting the government and their mass-rally as fake.

He came up with the comment while addressing a protest rally against ‘BNP’s terrorism, militancy, anarchy, evil-politics and anti-state conspiracy’ in Bhatara Natun Bazar in the capital.

Dhaka City North AL arranged the rally.

“We don’t do ill-politics. But BNP stages drama by creating adverse political situation,” Quader said.