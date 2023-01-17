Quader terms BNP’s movement for ousting govt as fake

Noting that BNP has no chief leader to lead their movement, he urged BNP to go to AL’s peace rally to witness how to bring stream of people in programme.
AL joint general secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif said Bangladesh had become a failed state during the tenure of BNP-Jamaat alliance.
But now the country has been marching forward to become a developed and prosperous one under the leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, he said.
“BNP wants to halt the country’s development spree. Jamaat and new-razakars are hatching repeated conspiracies to create unrest in the country,” he mentioned.
Protesting BNP’s leaders’ comments over the constitution and independence, he said the country’s independence didn’t come at anyone’s mercy or through table-meeting rather Bangladesh achieved independence through long struggles and movement under the leadership of Bangabandhu.
AL advisory council member AKM Rahmatullah and organising secretary Ahmed Hossain and office secretary barrister Biplab Barua addressed the rally, among others.
Dhaka City North AL president Sheikh Bazlur Rahman chaired the rally which was moderated by its general secretary SM Mannan Kachi.