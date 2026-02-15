How the new cabinet is shaping up, and who are in discussion
The BNP is set to form the government again after securing an absolute majority in the 13th national parliamentary election. Party chief Tarique Rahman will become prime minister. Discussion inside the party and in political circles is now centred on the new cabinet. Speculation is ongoing over which names will appear on the list of possible ministers.
BNP policymakers are now busy preparing the new cabinet under the leadership of Tarique Rahman.
Reliable BNP sources say the cabinet this time will prioritise talented younger figures alongside experienced ones. Many senior leaders may not be seen in the cabinet. Consideration is also being given to ensuring representation from across the country and from different religious communities.
Sources close to Tarique Rahman say the cabinet will be formed through a mix of experience and capable youth. Among senior and experienced leaders, names under discussion include Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Salahuddin Ahmed, Abdul Moyeen Khan, Selima Rahman and Gayeshwar Chandra Roy.
There is a suggestion to appoint standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan as political adviser to the prime minister after the government is formed. Nazrul Islam Khan spoke on behalf of the party at the large gathering during Khaleda Zia’s funeral prayers. He also served as convener of the BNP’s election management committee this time. Therefore, there is discussion inside and outside the party that he will hold an important position in the new government.
Standing committee member AZM Zahid Hossain and vice-chairman Abdul Awal Mintoo are also being discussed. Zahid Hossain is a leader of a pro-BNP physicians’ organisation and was one of Khaleda Zia’s personal physicians. Abdul Awal Mintoo is known nationally and internationally as a major entrepreneur in the agriculture and food technology sector. They may be new faces in the cabinet.
Discussions with leaders at different levels of the BNP indicate that two leaders holding the post of joint secretary general may be included in the cabinet. They did not contest the election.
A retired secretary who has long been involved in the party’s policy research is being considered for the public administration ministry. For the education ministry, names of some who previously held responsibility are also under discussion.
Among women, several members of the standing committee and members of parliament from the Manikganj, Sylhet and Faridpur regions may be included in the cabinet.
Several newly elected MPs from minority or other religious communities will also be included in the cabinet. In this case, the name of a veteran leader and a leader from the hill tracts region are under discussion.
Some 10 and 15 young faces may find place in this cabinet. Among them, several leaders from the Panchagarh, Sylhet, Noakhali, Tangail, Kishoreganj, Jhenaidah, Netrokona and Chattogram regions are in discussions.
A party insider said some individuals who served in the 2001 cabinet and were comparatively less controversial may also be included in the new cabinet.
During the past simultaneous movement, the BNP had promised a ‘national government’ with allied parties. Three leaders from allied parties won using their own party symbols. Among them, Zonayed Saki of Ganosamhati Andolon and Andaleeve Rahman Partho of Bangladesh Jatiya Party may be included in the cabinet. In this election, six leaders from allied parties contested using the BNP’s sheaf of paddy symbol after leaving their own parties. Only Shahadat Hossain Selim won among them. His name is also being discussed.
Discussions with multiple relevant sources indicate there is a plan not to make the cabinet very large. The prime minister’s office may be slightly expanded. Many may be attached as advisers, special assistants or under other titles. Experts from various sectors may also be included. In this case, there is a possibility of including several individuals who worked at the World Bank and at leading levels in the information technology sector. Another name is also under discussion who has experience working abroad and is also in the current interim government.
With a new parliament and a new government, the entire country is now looking toward a new political chapter. Attention is now focused on the BNP’s new cabinet under the leadership of Tarique Rahman.
Standing committee member and Cox’s Bazar-1 constituency MP Salahuddin Ahmed told Prothom Alo that the public will not have to wait long to see what the new cabinet will look like.