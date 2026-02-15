How the new cabinet is shaping up, and who are in discussion

The BNP is set to form the government again after securing an absolute majority in the 13th national parliamentary election. Party chief Tarique Rahman will become prime minister. Discussion inside the party and in political circles is now centred on the new cabinet. Speculation is ongoing over which names will appear on the list of possible ministers.

BNP policymakers are now busy preparing the new cabinet under the leadership of Tarique Rahman.

Reliable BNP sources say the cabinet this time will prioritise talented younger figures alongside experienced ones. Many senior leaders may not be seen in the cabinet. Consideration is also being given to ensuring representation from across the country and from different religious communities.

Sources close to Tarique Rahman say the cabinet will be formed through a mix of experience and capable youth. Among senior and experienced leaders, names under discussion include Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Salahuddin Ahmed, Abdul Moyeen Khan, Selima Rahman and Gayeshwar Chandra Roy.