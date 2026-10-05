BNP: When Dhaka North committee will be formed, who are frontrunners

There are discussions among leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist party (BNP) over whether new faces will emerge in the top leadership of the Dhaka North unit or leaders of the recently dissolved committee will return.

Although the committee was dissolved following the attack on the Radda health centre, some former leaders want to see new leadership selected from among the leaders of the previous committee.

On the other hand, a clean image and acceptability are also being considered in selecting the leadership.

In a press release, the party said that a new committee would be announced soon. However, no specific information was available about when the committee would be formed. A source familiar with organisational affairs of the Dhaka city BNP, based at the Prime Minister’s Office, indicated that it would take some time to finalise the leadership.