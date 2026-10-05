BNP: When Dhaka North committee will be formed, who are frontrunners
There are discussions among leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist party (BNP) over whether new faces will emerge in the top leadership of the Dhaka North unit or leaders of the recently dissolved committee will return.
Although the committee was dissolved following the attack on the Radda health centre, some former leaders want to see new leadership selected from among the leaders of the previous committee.
On the other hand, a clean image and acceptability are also being considered in selecting the leadership.
In a press release, the party said that a new committee would be announced soon. However, no specific information was available about when the committee would be formed. A source familiar with organisational affairs of the Dhaka city BNP, based at the Prime Minister’s Office, indicated that it would take some time to finalise the leadership.
It has been learned after speaking to several leaders of the recently dissolved committee that in selecting the new leadership, they are giving importance to roles played in past movements against the authoritarian regime, communication with thana and ward-level units, and experience in running the organisation.
At the same time, they said consideration should also be given to ensuring that the party’s image is not damaged by the conduct of leaders and activists while the party was in government.
BNP sources said there is a plan to include transparent, competent and acceptable individuals in the new committee. However, the sources could not give an estimate of how long it might take to organise the committee.
Old leadership or new faces
Anwaruzzaman Anwar, who was the member (1) of the recently dissolved committee, is seeking a top post in the new committee.
He told Prothom Alo that qualified leadership should be sought from within the dissolved committee. Former leaders of affiliated and associate organisations, including Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal and Swechchhasebak Dal, could also be given positions. However, he is not in favour of bringing an entirely new face into a top post.
Anwaruzzaman described himself as a rival candidate to Aminul Haque, the convener of the recently dissolved committee. At the same time, he praised Aminul’s organisational skills. Anwaruzzaman told Prothom Alo that Aminul had played a good role in the past movement. He brought the leaders and activists of the metropolitan North unit into one family.
Mohammad Yusuf, a joint convener of the recently dissolved committee, also favoured forming a new committee with Aminul as its president.
However, stressing the need to give responsibilities to people with clean records, he told Prothom Alo that care must be taken to ensure that no 'hybrid' individuals can enter the committee.
Those who remained active during difficult times in wards and thanas should be identified and, if necessary, brought into the city committee.
Another joint convener of the recently dissolved committee was SM Jahangir, a member of parliament from the Dhaka-18 constituency. He said the policymakers would consider the new committee.
He has not heard of any discussion on the matter yet. However, he advised that organisational skills, qualifications and past roles should be considered when selecting the leadership.
State Minister for Youth and Sports Aminul Haque told Prothom Alo that if the committee is formed with people who have passed the test in the field, it will be easier to deal with difficult situations in the future.
The grassroots leaders and activists could also be consulted, if necessary, about whom they want. Leaders of the ruling party must keep in mind the need to earn the people’s trust.
Incident leading to committee’s dissolution
At midnight on 24 September, the Radda MCH-FP Centre in Mirpur, Dhaka, was attacked, looted and its structures demolished. Six days after the incident, the committees of the Dhaka city North BNP, city North Jubo Dal and city West Chhatra Dal were dissolved. Fourteen people from different organisations were also expelled.
The notices announcing the dissolution of the committees did not mention the Radda incident. In the cases of Jubo Dal and Chhatra Dal, the expiry of their terms was cited.
Central leaders are calling for tougher action against those involved in crimes using the party’s name. Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has also said that operations will be intensified and that the political identities of criminals will not be taken into consideration.
Wait for new committee
The recently dissolved convening committee of the Dhaka North city BNP was initially formed with six members on 4 November 2024. It was expanded to 51 members on 26 November of the same year. Along with the convener and the member secretary, it had 13 joint conveners and 36 members. The committee was dissolved nearly 22 months after its expansion.
In discussions over the new leadership of the city unit, the difference between the organisational priorities while the party was in opposition and while it was in government is also coming up.
A leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that while the party was in opposition, the main objective was the movement to remove Sheikh Hasina from power. Now, in addition to politically confronting the opposition Jamaat-e-Islami, there is also the need to retain public support.
New leadership in Jubo Dal and Chhatra Dal
Several central leaders of city North Jubo Dal are calling for people without any bad reputation to be given responsibilities in the organisation’s new committee. According to them, the entire committee was dissolved to send a strong message to leaders and activists at all levels. They want leadership whose appointment will not lead to fresh criticism.
A central source in Chhatra Dal said they had received information about the involvement of one or two people from the metropolitan West unit in the Radda incident. For this reason, the committee was dissolved on the instructions of the higher authorities.
However, Chhatra Dal central general secretary Nasir Uddin told Prothom Alo that the committee was dissolved as an organisational decision because its term had expired. A new committee will be announced soon.
In selecting the new leadership, leaders are also highlighting responsibilities held while the party was in power, alongside past roles.
Referring to that responsibility, SM Jahangir, a joint convener of the recently dissolved Dhaka North city BNP committee, told Prothom Alo that the issue of image must be given importance while in government.
“One has to remain as straight as the Arabic letter alif. Because when leaders and activists make mistakes, the blame falls on the government.”