Route map of AL, BNP’s procession and road march

Ruling Bangladesh Awami League (AL) will hold “peace and development procession” while opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its like-minded parties and alliances will hold their road marches and other programmes to press home their one-point demand of resignation of the government in the capital for the second day, on Wednesday.
BNP will start the road march from Abdullahpur in Uttara to Jatrabari Chourasta (intersection). The de facto opposition will hold a rally in front of Polwell Market before starting the rally at 10:30 am.
Following the rally, the road march will begin from Polwell Market and move ahead along Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport road, Kuril Bishwaroad, Natun Bazar, Badda, and Rampura Bridge, the road in front of Abul Hotel in Malibagh to Khilgaon, Basabo, Mugda, and Sayedabad and will end at Jatrabari Chourasta.
Party’s standing committee member Mirza Abbas and other central leaders and Dhaka city north unit leaders will address the pre-road march rally. BNP on Tuesday started its one-point movement demanding ouster of the government and establishing a non-party caretaker government to oversee the forthcoming parliamentary election.
BNP’s like-minded parties and alliances will also hold different programmes in the capital. Ganatantra Mancha will hold its programme in front of National Press Club at 11:30 am.
The 12-party alliance will start its road march from Kamalapur Stadium at 4:00 pm. Jatiyatabadi Samomona Jote will start its road march from Kamalapur Stadium at 12:00 pm while Ganoforum (Mantu-Subrata-Sayeed) and People’s Party will start their march from Notre Dame College area at 3:00 pm.
LDP will start its road march from the party office adjacent to BFDC in Karwan Bazar at 3:00 pm while Labour Party will begin the march from Purana Paltan’s Kasturi Goli at 11:00 am and Bangladesh Sadharon Chhatra Odhikar Parishad will begin its road march from Shahbagh intersection at 4:00 pm. Samomona Peshajibi Jote will begin their road march from Purana Paltan intersection at 11:00 am.
Awami League
The procession of Awami League will begin from Satrasta intersection in Tejgaon at 3:00 pm and will end at Mohakhali. There will be a rally before the procession where ruling party’s general secretary Obaidul Quader is likely to address.
Dhaka city north unit of Awami League organised the procession.
Earlier, on Tuesday, Dhaka city south unit of Awami League held a procession from The Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh to Bangabandhu Bhaban at 32 Dhanmondi in the capital city.