Route map of AL, BNP’s procession and road march

Ruling Bangladesh Awami League (AL) will hold “peace and development procession” while opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its like-minded parties and alliances will hold their road marches and other programmes to press home their one-point demand of resignation of the government in the capital for the second day, on Wednesday.

BNP will start the road march from Abdullahpur in Uttara to Jatrabari Chourasta (intersection). The de facto opposition will hold a rally in front of Polwell Market before starting the rally at 10:30 am.