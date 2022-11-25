BNP sticks to holding rally at Nayapaltan as govt opposes

On 15 November, several leaders of BNP met Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner, Khandaker Golam Faruq, at his office and sought permission to hold a rally at their office premises at Nayapaltan.
Following the meeting, Dhaka city north unit BNP convener Amanullah Aman said, "BNP organised rallies in six divisional cities peacefully. The divisional rally of Dhaka will be held on 10 December in Dhaka. We sought permission for the rally. They told us that they will inform us of their decision after discussing the matter."
The government asked them to hold the rally outside the city -- Turak or Purbachal -- arguing the Nayapaltan area is too narrow to accommodate 1 million people.
However, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday said they are stuck to their decision of holding rally at Nayapaltan area.
Regarding the issue, the home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Thursday said they will allow the BNP to hold a rally at Suhrawardy Uddyan on some conditions.