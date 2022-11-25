BNP sticks to holding rally at Nayapaltan as govt opposes

BNP has stuck to their decision to hold the scheduled rally at Nayapaltan in Dhaka on 10 December.

However, the government wants them to hold it at Suhrawardy Uddyan, arguing that the Nayapaltan area is too narrow to gather one million people.

BNP says the council of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), student wing of ruling Awami-League (AL), will be held at Suhrawardy Uddyan on 8 December. So, a 'conflicting' situation may ensue at that place as their rally is scheduled to be held on 10 December.