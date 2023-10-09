Chattogram North: Conflict visible in both parties

Pearul Islam, speaking to Prothom Alo, said, "Everyone wants to have a candidate from the party in the Fatikchhari seat. But everyone stands united for the 'boat'. We are resolving the long-standing differences over there."

Member of parliament of the Chattagram-3 (Sandwip) seat Mahfuzur Rahman has good relations with local Awami League president Alauddin Bedon and general secretary Mainuddin Mission. But there is a long-standing rift between the former mayor Zafrullah Tito and Mahfuzur Rahman. And now joining this conflict is Maitbhanga union chairman, North district Jubo League vice president Mizanur Rahman. The conflict over nominations is gradually increasing here.

Conflict over nomination has sprung up in the Chattogram-4 (Sitakunda) seat too. From beforehand there has been a power struggle in the area between upazila Awami League president Abdul Baker Bhuiyan and general secretary, upazila chairman SM Al Mamun. Both of them are aspiring for nomination this time. The present member of parliament Didarul Alam is trying to create an independent stance. The divisions here are basically among these three.

The Jatiya Party candidate for the Chattogram-5 (Hathazari) from 2008 has been the member of parliament Anisul Islam Mahmud. North district Awami League president MA Salam has been seeking candidacy for this seat since then. He was later made the zila parishad chairman. He will seek nomination this time too. Executive member of the same committee, Yunus Gani Chowdhury, has the same expectations. He has already begun denouncing MA Salam in public.

MA Salam, speaking to Prothom Alo, said, "If the candidate for Hathazari is not from Awami League this time, we will set up a blockade. It doesn't matter who Awami League nominates, we are all united."

No one can oppose the member of parliament of Chattogram-6 (Raozan), ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury. It is alleged that those known to be opposed to him -- upazila Awami League's former general secretary Muslim Khan, North district joint secretary Debashish Palit and Abul Kalam Azad, cannot even enter the area.