PR system to pave the way of secession, fascism, extremism in the state and politics: Tarique Rahman

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman on Monday said the credit for the July uprising does not belong to any single party or group.

“From the very beginning, we have been saying that people from all walks of life participated in the mass uprising for a democratic Bangladesh and to establish their rights,” he said.

“Amidst new political calculations and polarisations, we must not forget the sacrifices of all the martyrs of the mass uprising,” he said.