PR system to pave the way of secession, fascism, extremism in the state and politics: Tarique Rahman
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman on Monday said the credit for the July uprising does not belong to any single party or group.
“From the very beginning, we have been saying that people from all walks of life participated in the mass uprising for a democratic Bangladesh and to establish their rights,” he said.
“Amidst new political calculations and polarisations, we must not forget the sacrifices of all the martyrs of the mass uprising,” he said.
Tarique Rahman made the remarks while attending a discussion virtually on ‘Role of professionals to the anti-Awami fascism movement and July uprising’ here today.
Bangladesh Sammilito Peshajibi Parishad (BSPP), a pro-BNP platform, organised the event at Institution of Engineers.
Family members of the martyrs from private universities in the July Uprising and professionals, who were oppressed by the fascist Awami regime, were honoured in the event.
Tarique Rahman said the Proportional Representation (PR) electoral system is not suitable for Bangladesh in this political context.
“Some political parties are demanding the PR electoral system in the country, which will pave the way of secession, fascism and extremism in the state and politics,” he observed.
The PR electoral system might create a confusing society, leading to an unstable government and endangering the country’s independence and sovereignty, he added.
Tareque Rahman prayed for the salvation of the departed souls of those killed in an aircraft crash in Uttara and quick recovery to the injured persons.
He asked the party leaders and workers to stand beside the bereaved families and cooperate with the law enforcement agencies to control the situation.
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir attended the discussion as special guest while BNP Standing Committee Member and convener of Bangladesh Sammilito Peshajibi Parishad (BSPP) Professor AZM Zahid Hossain was in the chair.
Dhaka University White Panel convener Professor Morshed Hasan Khan and Member Secretary of BSPP Kader Gani Chowdhury moderated the programme.