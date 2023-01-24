BNP fails to wage mass movement: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said BNP has not been able to wage a mass movement in the country, let alone mass uprising.

"There is no involvement of general people in the BNP movement. Their movement is limited to the leaders," he said.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, made the remarks while talking to newsmen after paying tributes to martyr Matiur Rahman Mallick, who was killed in mass upsurge in 1969.

On behalf of the Awami League, Quader placed a wreath at the altar of Mallick installed on the premises of Bakshibazar Nabakumar Institution and Dr Shahidullah College in the capital, marking the historic 'Mass Upsurge Day'.

In the history of this land, there was a real mass uprising in 1969, while the movement of the 90s was a mass movement, he said.

Criticizing the BNP, the AL general secretary said although BNP leaders were talking about a mass upsurge but they (BNP) had failed to create a mass movement.