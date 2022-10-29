Game on with BNP: Obaidul Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday urged BNP leaders, including its secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, to inquire about the number of people who attended the triennial council of Dhaka district unit of the ruling party, reports BSS.

"What about Fakhrul Saheb? He is sleeping in the warehouse of money. Try to know how many people are attending the Dhaka district council where our leader (prime minister Sheikh Hasina) is not present," he said.

The ruling party general secretary said this while addressing the triennial council of the Dhaka district unit of AL at the old world trade fair ground in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar this afternoon.

Urging Mirza Fakhrul to see the pictures of today's capital city turning into human sea marking the council, Quader said, "(prime minister) Sheikh Hasina will go to Poloround in Chattogram. One million people will be there.”