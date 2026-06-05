Banned Chhatra League holds meeting with over 100 leaders-activists at ‘rest house’

Banned organisation Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) held a meeting in Fatikchhari upazila of Chattogram with the participation of over a hundred leaders and activists.

Several photos of the meeting have circulated on social media.

It has been learned that, the meeting was held on Thursday evening at a “rest house” of a religious institution in the Rosangiri area of the upazila. Chhatra League’s Fatikchhari unit organised the meeting.