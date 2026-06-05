Chattogram
Banned Chhatra League holds meeting with over 100 leaders-activists at ‘rest house’
Banned organisation Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) held a meeting in Fatikchhari upazila of Chattogram with the participation of over a hundred leaders and activists.
Several photos of the meeting have circulated on social media.
It has been learned that, the meeting was held on Thursday evening at a “rest house” of a religious institution in the Rosangiri area of the upazila. Chhatra League’s Fatikchhari unit organised the meeting.
Photos circulating on social media show several local leaders of the banned BCL delivering speeches. A banner was hung behind them, which read—“Discussion and exchange meeting with grassroots and imprisoned leaders of the upazila Chhatra League.”
More than a hundred leaders and activists of the organisation were seated in the audience.
Police said they launched a raid at the scene after learning about the meeting. However, before that, the leaders and activists of the banned Chhatra League had already left the location.
Police later filed a case at night under the Anti-Terrorism Act, with police as the plaintiff.
When asked, Fatikchhari police station officer-in-charge (OC) Rabiul Alam Khan told Prothom Alo on Friday morning that police operations are ongoing to arrest those who attended the meeting of the banned Chhatra League.
Police also said that after learning about the meeting, they conducted a raid at the site. However, the activists had already left before police arrived. A case was filed at night under the Anti-Terrorism Act.