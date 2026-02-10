Parliamentary election
Tangail’s 8 seats: Discomfort mounts for ‘heavyweight’ candidates
Muzaffar Hossain, 70, a resident of Ghatail upazila in Tangail, though a farmer by profession, clearly demonstrates a strong understanding of politics. When asked last Sunday afternoon in the Khaterpara area of the upazila about the election environment, he said that just as the Awami League government made mistakes in nominating candidates, the BNP has followed the same path.
According to him, those who are always available in times of crisis were not nominated in the parliamentary election, while those with money and higher connections were chosen. Local people have to bear the consequences of these wrong decisions from above.
Muzaffar Hossain’s reasoning seems justified when looking at the candidates for the eight parliamentary seats in Tangail. Several heavyweight candidates are contesting in this election, and none of them are in a comfortable position. These national leaders are facing strong competition from candidates within their own parties.
In some constituencies, independent candidates are reportedly ahead of BNP-nominated candidates in mobilising public support. Towards the end of campaign period, they are adopting various strategies to win local votes and minority votes. Voters have expressed that parties should have been more careful when nominating candidates. Locals claim that even central leaders sometimes have no connections in their constituencies.
BNP vice-chairman Ahmed Azam Khan, party central committee publicity secretary Sultan Salauddin Tuku, central executive committee member Lutfor Rahman, former Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leader and central committee member SM Obaidul Haque (Nasir) are all facing electoral battles with independent candidates from their own party.
Even though BNP expelled rebel candidates, it had no effect as they did not withdraw from the election.
The Jamaat-e-Islami candidates of the 11-party electoral alliance are taking advantage of the tight competition between BNP-nominated and independent candidates.
On the other hand, veteran politician and expelled Awami League leader Latif Siddiqui is contesting independently from one seat in Tangail. However, in his election campaign, he is not receiving support from the local top leaders of the Awami League whose activities are banned. It is known that his brother Kader Siddiqui is actively campaigning alongside him.
Tuku faces competition from Farhad
There are a total of 47 candidates for the eight parliamentary seats in Tangail. Politically, Tangail-5 (Sadar) is considered significant.
In this constituency, BNP central committee publicity secretary Sultan Salauddin Tuku is contesting under the paddy sheaf symbol. Independent candidate Farhad Iqbal is contesting under the deer symbol. Farhad was expelled from the party for contesting independently in defiance of party decisions.
Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami’s nominated candidate Ahsan Habib Masud is contesting under the scale symbol. A total of 10 candidates are contesting in Tangail Sadar this year.
Locals say the contest will mainly be between Tuku and Farhad, which benefits Jamaat’s candidate. It is believed that the outcome will depend on how votes from minority communities, char areas, and Awami League supporters are distributed.
On Sunday morning, these correspondents visited Palpara in Enayetpur, Sadar Upazila. When asked if she would vote, Sujla Paul told Prothom Alo, “Voting is my right. I will definitely go. Candidates have come to ask for votes. I will vote for those who keep us safe and don’t cause any trouble.”
Speaking to various people from different professions in Sadar Upazila, it was found that the presence of two candidates from the same party is benefiting Jamaat’s candidate. Some Awami League members are working against Tuku. However, many local Awami League leaders, activists, and representatives who had been absent since 5 August are supporting Tuku.
Three-time MP vs central committee member
In Tangail-3 (Ghatail), former Chhatra Dal leader and BNP central executive committee member SM Obaidul Haque (Nasir) is contesting under the paddy sheaf symbol. Independent candidate Lutfor Rahman Khan, also known as Azad, a former minister and three-time MP (1991, 1996, 2001), is contesting under the motorcycle symbol.
Locals say that Azad, who had been inactive in the party for a long time and is reform-minded, was not nominated by BNP this time. He was also abroad for a long time. The contest will be between the BNP-nominated candidate and the independent candidate Azad.
According to them, being a three-time MP and former minister, Azad has considerable influence in the area. Additionally, Amanur Rahman Khan Rana, former Awami League MP, is Azad’s nephew and also carries influence.
The BNP candidate Nasir, however, is based in Dhaka politics. In this duel, the 11-party alliance candidate from the National Citizen Party (NCP), Saifullah Haider, is somewhat advantageously positioned.
Indication of a four-way contest
In Tangail-4 (Kalihaati), BNP central executive committee member Lutfor Rahman, also known as Matin, is contesting under the paddy sheaf symbol. Independent candidate Abdul Halim Miah, central co-vice president of the Jatiyatabadi Muktijoddha Party, is contesting under the motorcycle symbol. He was expelled from the party on 26 January for defying party decisions.
Another independent candidate, Abdul Latif Siddiqui, former Minister of Textiles and Jute under the Awami League government, is contesting under the duck symbol. The 11-party electoral alliance candidate is Khandakar Abdur Razzak. Thus, this seat sees a four-way contest.
Vice chairman vs businessman
In Tangail-8 (Bashail), BNP vice-chairman Ahmed Azam Khan is contesting under the paddy sheaf symbol. Independent candidate Salauddin Alamgir, chairman of Labib Group and executive board chairman of Madhumati Bank, is contesting under the deer symbol after being denied BNP nomination.
On Sunday afternoon, these correspondents visited Isra Bazar in Basail Upazila and spoke with local voters Nazrul Islam Khan, Khorshed Ali, and others. They said the race will be tight between Ahmed Azam Khan and Salauddin Alamgir, but Salauddin may have a slight advantage in Sakhipur Upazila. Jamaat-e-Islami’s candidate Shafiqul Islam Khan is contesting under the scale symbol.
Remaining 4 seats
In Tangail-1 (Madhupur, Dhanbari), BNP candidate Fakir Mahbub Anam is contesting under the paddy sheaf symbol. Jamaat-led 11-party alliance candidate Abdullahel Kafi, National Party candidate Mohammad Ilyas Hossain under the plough symbol, former BNP leader and expelled independent candidate Asadul Islam under the palm symbol, and Harun or Rashid of Islami Andolon under the hand fan symbol are contesting.
Another BNP independent candidate Mohammad Ali later withdrew. Locals say the contest will be mainly between the paddy sheaf and Jamaat candidate, with lock symbol candidate performing well too.
In Tangail-2 (Gopalpur, Bhuniyapur), BNP former deputy minister Abdus Salam Pintu is contesting under the paddy sheaf symbol. The 11-party allaiance's candidate Jamaat leader Humayun Kabir under the scale symbol, Islami Andolon candidate Monowar Hossain Sagor under the hand fan symbol, and Jatiya Party candidate Humayun Kabir Talukder under the plough symbol are also contesting. Locals say the main contest will be between Pintu and Jamaat’s candidate.
In Tangail-6 (Nagarpur, Delduar), BNP candidate Rabiul Awal is contesting under the paddy sheaf symbol. The 11-party alliance's Jamaat candidate AKM Abdul Hamid, plough symbol candidate Mamunur Rahim, and two independent candidates, Jewel Sarkar and Mohammad Ashraful Islam, are also contesting. The contest will primarily be between the paddy sheaf candidate and Jamaat’s candidate.
In Tangail-7 (Mirzapur), three candidates are contesting: former MP Abul Kalam Azad Siddiqui under paddy sheaf, district Jamaat education secretary Maulana Abdullah Ibne Abul Hossain under scale, and Bangladesh Republican Party candidate Tofazzal Hossain. Locals say the main contest will be between paddy sheaf and scale.
Badal Mahmud, co-vice president of SHUJAN (Citizens for Good Governance), told Prothom Alo that due to the lack of democratic processes within political parties, local preferences are ignored. Candidates are imposed from the center, often without any connection to the constituency. Moreover, there is a lack of discipline within parties.