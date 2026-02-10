Tangail’s 8 seats: Discomfort mounts for ‘heavyweight’ candidates

Muzaffar Hossain, 70, a resident of Ghatail upazila in Tangail, though a farmer by profession, clearly demonstrates a strong understanding of politics. When asked last Sunday afternoon in the Khaterpara area of the upazila about the election environment, he said that just as the Awami League government made mistakes in nominating candidates, the BNP has followed the same path.

According to him, those who are always available in times of crisis were not nominated in the parliamentary election, while those with money and higher connections were chosen. Local people have to bear the consequences of these wrong decisions from above.

Muzaffar Hossain’s reasoning seems justified when looking at the candidates for the eight parliamentary seats in Tangail. Several heavyweight candidates are contesting in this election, and none of them are in a comfortable position. These national leaders are facing strong competition from candidates within their own parties.

In some constituencies, independent candidates are reportedly ahead of BNP-nominated candidates in mobilising public support. Towards the end of campaign period, they are adopting various strategies to win local votes and minority votes. Voters have expressed that parties should have been more careful when nominating candidates. Locals claim that even central leaders sometimes have no connections in their constituencies.