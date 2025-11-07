BNP’s election campaign to begin with 7 November programmes

In preparation for the upcoming election, the BNP announced the preliminary nominations of 237 candidates last Monday. Party sources said that the candidates have been instructed to intensify campaigning for the party’s electoral symbol — the “sheaf of paddy” from the “National Revolution and Solidarity Day” programmes on 7 November. To mark the day, a procession will be held from the BNP’s central office in Naya Paltan at 3:00pm today. In addition, candidates in different Dhaka constituencies have scheduled rallies and public outreach events in their respective areas.

BNP has long observed the historic and eventful 7 November, 1975, as “National Revolution and Solidarity Day” — the day when the late President and BNP founder Ziaur Rahman rose to state power.

Party insiders say that following the mass uprising of 5 August, 2024, the BNP’s top leadership decided to mark this year’s 7 November in a new tone — by simultaneously launching all “sheaf of paddy” candidates into the field through the day’s programmes. Unlike in previous years, when the observance was limited to discussions and processions, this year’s programmes will include public meetings in nearly every constituency.

In the port city of Chattogram, the city BNP will hold a public rally at 3:00pm today, with Standing Committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury attending as the chief guest.