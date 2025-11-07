BNP’s election campaign to begin with 7 November programmes
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will observe “National Revolution and Solidarity Day” on 7 November in a different spirit this year. According to party sources, on the occasion of the day, prospective candidates across the country will take part in various programmes today, Friday — marking the formal beginning of the BNP’s election campaign.
BNP sources said this year’s 7 November programmes will focus mainly on the upcoming national election. Alongside rallies and processions at the divisional and district levels, public meetings will also be held across the country. These will include electoral activities by potential candidates and programmes aimed at strengthening public engagement.
In preparation for the upcoming election, the BNP announced the preliminary nominations of 237 candidates last Monday. Party sources said that the candidates have been instructed to intensify campaigning for the party’s electoral symbol — the “sheaf of paddy” from the “National Revolution and Solidarity Day” programmes on 7 November. To mark the day, a procession will be held from the BNP’s central office in Naya Paltan at 3:00pm today. In addition, candidates in different Dhaka constituencies have scheduled rallies and public outreach events in their respective areas.
BNP has long observed the historic and eventful 7 November, 1975, as “National Revolution and Solidarity Day” — the day when the late President and BNP founder Ziaur Rahman rose to state power.
Party insiders say that following the mass uprising of 5 August, 2024, the BNP’s top leadership decided to mark this year’s 7 November in a new tone — by simultaneously launching all “sheaf of paddy” candidates into the field through the day’s programmes. Unlike in previous years, when the observance was limited to discussions and processions, this year’s programmes will include public meetings in nearly every constituency.
In the port city of Chattogram, the city BNP will hold a public rally at 3:00pm today, with Standing Committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury attending as the chief guest.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said that with the election approaching, enthusiasm among leaders and activists on this National Revolution and Solidarity Day is greater than in previous years. That’s why this year’s 7 November will be celebrated in a different mood.”
In Barishal-1 (Gournadi and Agailjhara) constituency, BNP Chairperson’s Adviser Zahir Uddin Swapan is also set to begin his election campaign today through party programmes. His election rally will be held at 3:00pm at Gournadi Government School field.
Zahid Uddin Swapan told Prothom Alo, “My election journey will begin with the public rally on 7 November, National Revolution and Solidarity Day.”
Similarly, BNP Joint Secretary General Shahid Uddin Chowdhury will hold a rally this evening at Mandari Bazar in Lakshmipur, following a discussion meeting in Lakshmipur town. He has been nominated as the party’s candidate for Lakshmipur-3.
Meanwhile, in Khulna city, programs include a discussion meeting, procession, and rally, said BNP’s potential candidate for Khulna-2, Nazrul Islam Manju.
Nazrul Islam Manju said, “7 November is our inspiration. On this day, we broke the chains of subjugation and began a new journey. Given the current context, the significance of this day is immense. Especially after the fall of fascism, as Bangladesh embarks on a new path, the upcoming national election is crucial for the nation’s democratic transition. We are beginning our electoral journey on this historic 7 November.”