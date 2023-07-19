BNP office attacked after AL by-polls camp office vandalised in Chattogram

Earlier in the day, leaders and activists of BNP and its associated bodies brought out a march for a ‘one-point movement’ demanding the ouster of the government in front of the party office at Nasimon Bhaban in the city. The march ended in Dewanhat Mor via Lalkhan Bazar.

When the march was crossing the Lalkhan Bazar area, brick chips were hurled at the BNP leaders and activists from the office of Md Mohiuddin Bacchu, who is the Awami League-nominated candidate for the by-election to Chattogram-10 constituency.

According to witnesses, BNP men then beat the Awami League leaders and activists at the election camp.