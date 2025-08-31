DUCSU: Priority for research and political independence

The Anti-Discrimination Students’ Council has announced its manifesto with a commitment to transforming Dhaka University into a research-oriented institution while placing highest priority on political freedom on campus. The panel, supported by the Bangladesh Democratic Students’ Council, pledged to permanently abolish the culture of “guest rooms” (where students are tortured under the guise of etiquette training) and “mass rooms” in the halls of residence.

In anticipation of the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) election, the council unveiled its manifesto on Saturday, at a press conference held at Madhur Canteen. The panel’s Vice-President (VP) candidate, Abdul Kader, delivered the opening remarks and read part of the manifesto, while the remaining sections were presented by General Secretary (GS) candidate Abu Baker Mojumdar and Assistant General Secretary (AGS) candidate Ashrefa Khatun. Elections for DUCSU and hall unions are scheduled for 9 September.