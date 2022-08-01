Govt shows its 'strategy' in Bhola, how they will suppress movement: Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday said the government wants to suppress their movement by means of torture.

He said, “By ordering police to open fire at our peaceful programme, this fascist government has made it clear that they want to suppress our movement through torture.”

He made this remark while taking part in the ‘Gayebana Janaza’ of BNP activist Abdur Rahim Matbor, who was shot dead during a clash between the BNP activists and the police in Bhola.

The Gayebana Janaza was held in front of BNP’s central office in the capital’s Naya Paltan area on Monday.