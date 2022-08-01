Govt shows its 'strategy' in Bhola, how they will suppress movement: Fakhrul

Earlier on Sunday, Abdur Rahim Matbor was killed during a clash between the police and activists of BNP in Mahajanpatti area of Bhola sadar upazila at around 11.00am. At least 50 people from both sides were injured in the clash.
The clash took place during a protest rally called by the BNP to bring down the prices of commodities.
BNP secretary general said, “Bhola is drenched with the blood of my brother. It was a peaceful event. The police opened fire on the peaceful protest. We cannot let Abdur Rahim's blood go in vain. We have to gain energy from his sacrifice and expedite our movement to defeat this government.”
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir further said, “Abdur Rahim Matbor’s sacrifice has made it evident that the people are not afraid of the torture and suppression of this fascist government. They will establish democracy in the country even if they have to shed blood or sacrifice their life for that.”
“Through this Gayebana Janaza, we pray for the eternal peace of Abdur Rahim Matbor’s departed soul. May Allah grant him Jannah. We also pray for the recovery of the injured undergoing treatment at different hospitals.”
Members of BNP’s standing committee, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy and Nazrul Islam Khan, vice-chairman Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, central joint secretary general Khairul Kabir Khokon, publicity secretary Shaheed Uddin Chowdhury, members of BNP chairperson’s advisory committee, Aman Ullah Aman and Abdus Salam, Nagorik Oikya president Mahmudur Rahman Manna, National People’s Party (NPP) chairman Fariduzzaman Farhad and Lutfur Rahman of Jatiya Ganotantrik Party were present at the Janaza.