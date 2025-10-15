BNP to sign July charter with note of dissents, says Salahuddin

BNP Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed on Thursday said the National July Charter will be signed with a "note of dissents" clearly mentioning the issues on which there are differences of opinion.

Speaking to reporters after attending a meeting of the National Consensus Commission with Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka, the BNP leader said once the charter is drafted and signed in that way, the upcoming referendum will contain only one question for the people - whether they support it or not, with a simple "Yes" or "No" vote.