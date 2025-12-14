BNP wants to make Tarique Rahman’s return “memorable”

Tarique Rahman will return to the country from London on 25 December. BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced this specific date on Friday night. Since the announcement, there has been widespread enthusiasm and excitement among party leaders and activists.

BNP leaders say a huge number of leaders, activists, supporters, and ordinary people from across the country will come to Dhaka to welcome Tarique Rahman. Large crowds are expected in areas stretching from the airport zone to Gulshan–Banani.

The BNP secretary general himself recently hinted at such preparations. Speaking at a party event in Dhaka last Thursday, he said, “The day Tarique Rahman sets foot in Bangladesh, the whole country should tremble.”

Mirza Fakhrul also said that BNP wants to change the political landscape of the country that day.

Aminul Haque, convener of Dhaka city north BNP and the party’s candidate for the Dhaka-16 constituency, told Prothom Alo that discussions are underway within the party regarding programmes marking the acting chairman’s return, and that these will be finalised soon.

25 December (Thursday) is a public holiday for Christmas, followed by the weekly holidays on Friday and Saturday. Party leaders said the date of Tarique Rahman’s return was set on a holiday to reduce inconvenience to the people.