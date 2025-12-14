BNP wants to make Tarique Rahman’s return “memorable”
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) wants to make the day of acting chairman Tarique Rahman’s return to the country a “memorable” one. Tarique Rahman is scheduled to return to the country after 17 years on 25 December.
BNP is planning what it says would be the largest public gathering in Dhaka in living memory on the day of Tarique Rahman’s return. Organisational preparations, security arrangements and an overall action plan are currently being finalised.
Reliable party sources said the related programme plans would be finalised within the next two to three days. Under the coordination of the BNP central leadership, Dhaka city north and south BNP units will implement the programmes.
Tarique Rahman will return to the country from London on 25 December. BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced this specific date on Friday night. Since the announcement, there has been widespread enthusiasm and excitement among party leaders and activists.
BNP leaders say a huge number of leaders, activists, supporters, and ordinary people from across the country will come to Dhaka to welcome Tarique Rahman. Large crowds are expected in areas stretching from the airport zone to Gulshan–Banani.
The BNP secretary general himself recently hinted at such preparations. Speaking at a party event in Dhaka last Thursday, he said, “The day Tarique Rahman sets foot in Bangladesh, the whole country should tremble.”
Mirza Fakhrul also said that BNP wants to change the political landscape of the country that day.
Aminul Haque, convener of Dhaka city north BNP and the party’s candidate for the Dhaka-16 constituency, told Prothom Alo that discussions are underway within the party regarding programmes marking the acting chairman’s return, and that these will be finalised soon.
25 December (Thursday) is a public holiday for Christmas, followed by the weekly holidays on Friday and Saturday. Party leaders said the date of Tarique Rahman’s return was set on a holiday to reduce inconvenience to the people.
BNP is giving the highest priority to security surrounding Tarique Rahman’s arrival. To this end, the ‘Chairperson Security Force (CSF)’ assigned to BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia has been reorganised, and the number of CSF members has been increased. Retired Brigadier General AKM Shamsul Islam has newly taken charge of the CSF.
According to party sources, after returning to Dhaka, the CSF will be responsible for the security of Tarique Rahman and his wife, Zubaida Rahman.
In addition, the government has also assured security for Tarique Rahman. The interim government has already declared BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia “VVIP” and deployed a Special Security Force (SSF) for her protection.
Tarique Rahman was arrested in 2007 following the political changes of the “1/11” period. After being released from prison in 2008, he went to the United Kingdom with his family for medical treatment and has remained there since. His wife, Zubaida Rahman, returned to the country on 5 December to visit her critically ill mother-in-law, BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, who was hospitalised.
Since the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government following the student–mass uprising on 5 August last year, the issue of Tarique Rahman’s return has been under discussion. When his mother Khaleda Zia fell seriously ill toward the end of last month, speculation about when Tarique Rahman would return intensified further. His return date was formally announced last Friday.
BNP leaders and activists are viewing Tarique Rahman’s return as a historic and emotionally charged event for the party.
Political observers believe that Tarique Rahman’s return ahead of the 13th national Election will energise party leaders and activists, and that its impact may be felt in the electoral arena. For this reason, the party wants to create a powerful wave in electoral politics by organising a massive gathering in Dhaka on the day of his return.
Tanvir Ahmed (Robin), member secretary of Dhaka city south BNP and the party’s candidate for the Dhaka-4 constituency, told Prothom Alo, “Tarique Rahman’s return is not just political; it is a deeply emotional matter. We believe people from all over the country will come to Dhaka that day. It will be a historic day.”
Since the formal announcement of Tarique Rahman’s return date, party leaders and activists have been expressing their excitement on social media. Many are sharing preparations to come to Dhaka on 25 December.
BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed told Prothom Alo, “The impact of Tarique Rahman’s arrival will be felt at all levels. People’s expectations will be fulfilled, confusion will be removed, and confidence in Tarique Rahman will become even stronger.”