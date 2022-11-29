BNP permitted to hold rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on 26 conditions

The conditions are given below:

1. This approval letter is not the permission for using the place. The permission will have to be taken from the authorities concerned.

2. The conditions mentioned in the venue permission letter, will have to be maintained properly.

3. All activities of the rally will have to be held within the boundary of Suhrawardy Udyan.

4. A sufficient number of volunteers (with visible ID card) will have to be deployed at its own management at the venue to ensure security.

5. CCTV cameras with higher resolution will have to be set up in and out of the venue at own management at the directives of the local police administration.