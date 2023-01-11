Wake up more to restore voting rights, Fakhrul urges people

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday called upon the country's people to wake up more to restore their voting rights by ousting the Awami League government.

"The people of Bangladesh have woken up. We need to now wake up more to materialise the dreams of the Liberation War and build a truly people's Bangladesh for ensuring a beautiful future for our children," he said.

Speaking at a sit-in programme, the BNP leader also called upon people from all walks of life to join their ongoing simultaneous movement to force the present ‘autocratic’ government to quit, paving the way for establishing a pro-people government and parliament through an acceptable election.