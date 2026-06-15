3 new unions ‘named after State Minister Shahe Alam’s sons and ancestral home’ in Bogura

The government has issued a gazette notification creating four new union parishads in Shibganj and the newly established Mokamtala upazila of Bogura. The notification, signed by the Bogura deputy commissioner on 11 June, reorganised the administrative boundaries of five unions in Shibganj upazila and eight unions in Mokamtala upazila.

After the gazette was made public on Sunday, controversy erupted over the naming of three of the newly created unions.

The new union formed in Shibganj upazila has been named Mirbari union, while the three newly established unions in Mokamtala upazila have been named Simanta union, Diganta union, and Swarnagram union.

Allegations have emerged that State Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives and Member of Parliament for Bogura-2 (Shibganj), Mir Shahe Alam, named the new union in Shibganj after his ancestral residence, known as “Mirbari”.

Critics have further alleged that two unions in Mokamtala were named after his sons—Mir Shakrul Alam Simanta and Mir Saklain Alam Diganta.