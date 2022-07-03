Politics

Zafrullah threatens to lay siege to the High Court with 10,000 people

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, founder, Gonoshasthaya Kendra
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, founder, Gonoshasthaya Kendra

Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder and trustee Zafrullah Chowdhury on Sunday warned that he would lay siege to the High Court (HC) with 10,000 people if all political prisoners, including BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, and religious scholars, were not released on bail within the next two days.

“We have only one demand today and that is – all political prisoners, including BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, and religious scholars will have to be released on bail in the next two days. Otherwise, the HC will be besieged with 10,000 people. There will be no Eid jamaat (Eid prayer gathering) in the HC without their release,” he said.

He came up with this warning on Sunday afternoon while addressing a discussion at National Press Club in Dhaka.

Demanding the release of the former joint secretary general of Hefazat-e-Islam, Mamunul Haque and other alems and ulema, Zafrullah said, “Mamunul Haque has legal rights. His family has been allowed to visit him only once in the last 15 months. It is evil to bar the families of the arrested religious scholars, including Mamunul Haque, from meeting them in prison,’ he said.

Addressing the head of government, he said, “YOU can release Haji Salim in parole, but you can’t allow Khaleda Zia to see Padma Bridge. Where is your justice?”

Read more from Politics
Post Comment