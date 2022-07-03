Zafrullah threatens to lay siege to the High Court with 10,000 people

He came up with this warning on Sunday afternoon while addressing a discussion at National Press Club in Dhaka.
Demanding the release of the former joint secretary general of Hefazat-e-Islam, Mamunul Haque and other alems and ulema, Zafrullah said, “Mamunul Haque has legal rights. His family has been allowed to visit him only once in the last 15 months. It is evil to bar the families of the arrested religious scholars, including Mamunul Haque, from meeting them in prison,’ he said.
Addressing the head of government, he said, “YOU can release Haji Salim in parole, but you can’t allow Khaleda Zia to see Padma Bridge. Where is your justice?”