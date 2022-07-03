Zafrullah threatens to lay siege to the High Court with 10,000 people

Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder and trustee Zafrullah Chowdhury on Sunday warned that he would lay siege to the High Court (HC) with 10,000 people if all political prisoners, including BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, and religious scholars, were not released on bail within the next two days.

“We have only one demand today and that is – all political prisoners, including BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, and religious scholars will have to be released on bail in the next two days. Otherwise, the HC will be besieged with 10,000 people. There will be no Eid jamaat (Eid prayer gathering) in the HC without their release,” he said.