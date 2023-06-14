BCL-Jubo Dal clash injures 5 in Chattogram

At least five people were injured in a clash between Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) and Jubo Dal activists centering a youth rally organized by BNP’s associate bodies on Wednesday, reports UNB.
The clash erupted around 3:30 pm near Chattagram College in Chawkbazar area.
Sayem, one of the injured Jubo Dal activists, said their bus was on the way to the rally location when a group of Chattra League activists attacked their bus and assaulted them.
Then a chase and counter-chase took place, he said.
Manjur Quader, officer-in-charge of Chawkbazar police station said police went to the spot and brought the situation under control.
Earlier, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal and Swechchasebak Dal organized a youth rally at Kazi Deuri intersection.