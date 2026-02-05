Women’s working hours to be reduced: Jamaat ameer

A statement by Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman regarding the reduction of working hours for women at offices sparked widespread debate and criticism several weeks ago.

Although the party’s election manifesto does not explicitly mention anything on this issue, Shafiqur Rahman raised the matter again during the manifesto launching event.

On Wednesday evening, Jamaat-e-Islami formally unveiled its manifesto at a hotel in Banani, Dhaka.

Speaking at the event, Shafiqur Rahman stated that the party has a plan to determine women’s working hours, which it intends to implement gradually.

According to him, under Jamaat’s proposal, employers will pay wages for the hours women work in factories or institutions, while the government will bear responsibility for compensating the remaining hours.