Students protest 'BCL political programme' on BUET campus

Later, the students strongly protested the programme chanting different slogans against it.
Authorities banned political activities on BUET campus after the death of a student, Abrar Fahad, following torture by the leaders and activists of BCL in one of the university’s dormitory.
Protesters then held a press conference where they said, the programme could have been arranged under the banner of former BUET students, but they arranged it under the banner of Chhatra League, leaders of which were responsible for Abrar Fahad’s killing
Students also addressed the BCL leaders as "killers" during the protest.
Despite politics being prohibited on campus, the university administration gave permission to organise a programme under the banner of a political organisation. They also said that the students of BUET would not tolerate this kind of negligence on the part of the University authority.
They also questioned the role of BUET administration as they allowed such programme on the university campus.
We want to know the position of BUET administration in this regard and want clear answers, they said.
Mentioning the brutal killing of Abrar Fahad, they voiced concern about resurrection of 'student politics' on BUET campus.
On 11 October, 2019, BUET banned all sorts of political organisation and their activities on the campus, days after its student Abrar Fahad being tortured to death by BCL leaders and activists on 7 October, 2019.
Professor Mizanur Rahman, director of BUET's Student Welfare (DSW) said, "While taking permission, organisers of the programme mentioned that they are ex-students of the university and they will arrange a reunion on the campus.
"If we had known that they were former leaders of BUET Chhatra League, we would not have given permission," he added.