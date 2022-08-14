Students protest 'BCL political programme' on BUET campus

Students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) protested some former leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League holding a prayer session and discussion programme on the campus, marking the National Mourning Day, reports UNB.

Former BCL leaders of BUET arranged the programme at the seminar hall of BUET cafeteria around 5.00pm on Saturday under the banner of Bangladesh Chhatra League, which created discontent among the incumbent students.