Election cannot be conducted properly by excluding majority of voters: Kader Siddiqui to EC

The dialogue, held at the EC headquarters in Agargaon, Dhaka, was attended by chief election commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin, three other election commissioners, and representatives from five political parties.

During the discussion, Kader Siddiqui said, “As an elderly citizen and a freedom fighter, I wish to offer you my advice: if you attempt to hold an election while excluding the majority of Bangladesh’s voters, you will not be able to conduct that election well. You must make every effort to ensure voters can take part. The Awami League founded Bangladesh. If the Awami League is banned today, the Awami League will be banned… But the Awami League will certainly try to halt or disrupt the election. Some will do it foolishly; some will do it in a smart way.”

Stating that no one will even look towards a referendum on the election day, he added, “If the BNP says ‘no’, and if the Awami League cannot contest the election, a large segment of the population will not even look in that direction at all. Now we are hearing that the Jatiya Party must be banned… In 15 months, professor Yunus did not even for once consider us, the Krishak Sramik Janata League, as a political party. If everyone is kept outside in this way, there is no possibility whatsoever of holding an acceptable election.”