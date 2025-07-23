Various conspiracies of defeated forces visible: CA

Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus today said signs of various conspiracies of the defeated forces have been visible now.

“We took programme to bring all political parties together to remember the past on the first anniversary of the July mass uprising to make visible the unity among ourselves against fascism. But as soon as a year passes, signs of various conspiracies of the defeated forces are visible,” said.

Prof Yunus was addressing a meeting with leaders of 13 political parties and alliances on the recent situation in the country at his official residence Jamuna here. Yesterday, he held meeting with four parties including BNP and Jamaat.