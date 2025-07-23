Various conspiracies of defeated forces visible: CA
Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus today said signs of various conspiracies of the defeated forces have been visible now.
“We took programme to bring all political parties together to remember the past on the first anniversary of the July mass uprising to make visible the unity among ourselves against fascism. But as soon as a year passes, signs of various conspiracies of the defeated forces are visible,” said.
Prof Yunus was addressing a meeting with leaders of 13 political parties and alliances on the recent situation in the country at his official residence Jamuna here. Yesterday, he held meeting with four parties including BNP and Jamaat.
The chief adviser asked the political leaders to make more visible their unity against fascism despite differences and rivalries.
Otherwise, the fascist forces would consider this as an opportunity, he added.
All the parties in the meeting expressed their support for maintaining political and mass unity against fascism.
They urged the Chief Adviser to be stricter in controlling law and order.
The leaders expressed their full support for the reform, trial and electoral process and requested to organize more regular all-party meetings with political parties in view of the elections and to resist fascism.
Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) general secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince, Gano Forum general secretary Dr. Mizanur Rahman, Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal general secretary Bazlur Rashid Firoz, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) leader Tania Rob, Gano Sanghati Andolon chief coordinator Jonayed Saki, AB Party chief Mujibur Rahman Manju, Nagorik Oikya leader Shahidullah Kaiser, Gano Odhikar Parishad president Nurul Haque Noor, LDP leader Redwan Ahmed, Khelafat Majlis leader Dr. Ahmed Abdul Quader, Biplabi Workers Party leader Saiful Haque, 12-Party Alliance Shahadat Hossain Selim and Rastra Sangskar Andolon leaded Syed Hasibuddin Hossain joined the meeting.