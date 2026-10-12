Who will take Misti’s seat in Parliament? BNP veterans and grassroots leaders vie for vacant seat

Following Ferdousi Ahmed Misti’s resignation, speculation has begun among the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders, activists and supporters over who will fill the vacant reserved seat for women in Parliament.

Former members of parliament (MPs) and senior central leaders are already lobbying for the nomination, while district-level organisers are also making efforts to secure the party’s backing.

Many of those seeking the nomination had failed to secure a reserved seat this time. Some had also competed for the party’s nomination in the directly contested parliamentary election. They believe Misti’s resignation has opened up a new opportunity for them.

Senior BNP leaders say the party is now in power, making a seat in Parliament under the ruling party’s banner particularly attractive. Beyond the familiar faces among its women leaders, many others are also seeking the nomination, approaching senior central leaders at their offices and homes.

The party, however, has yet to decide whom it will select, but the vacancy has generated considerable interest among leaders at various levels, including the Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal, the BNP’s women’s wing.