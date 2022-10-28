JaPa removes Ranga from opposition chief whip post

JaPa leaders said GM Quader relieved Mashiur Rahman of the member post on 8 October as per the constitutional power bestowed upon him and the decision of a joint meeting of party’s presidium members and the parliamentarians.
Earlier on 14 September, JaPa removed Mashiur Rahman from all of its posts, including presidium membership, centering intra party feud.
On 12 September, Mashiur Rahman raised the question over the process of removing Raushon Ershad from opposition leader while talking to a private channel.
Following the issue, he was removed from the party, a party source told Prothom Alo.
Earlier on 30 August, Raushon Ershad, the chief patron of JaPa, sent a press release to the media, calling the council of JaPa central unit.
She announced an eight-member preparatory committee, making her convener.
On the following day, GM Quader called a meeting of JaPa's parliamentary body -- where he replaced Raushon Ershad in both party’s chairman and deputy leader posts.