National election may face crisis if demand for referendum is ignored: Jamaat’s Porwar

According to him, the issues of reform that were agreed upon among all political parties in the National Consensus Commission, and to which the signatory parties to the July Charter gave their consent, should not now be subjected to differing opinions nor should notes of dissent be added to the referendum demands. These must be avoided. In the interest of the nation and in building national unity, preparations for the referendum must be undertaken immediately without any notes of dissent, and the date of the referendum must be announced before the national election.

The Jamaat secretary general also said that Jamaat-e-Islami is prepared to participate in the election in February 2026. For this, a level playing field must be ensured, and the perpetrators of genocide and the collaborators of fascism must be brought to justice. If the election is held after ensuring a level playing field on the basis of the July Charter, it will be acceptable to all quarters.