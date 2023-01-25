BNP mulls counter-programmes against Awami League

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and like-minded parties held rallies at six points in the capital on Wednesday, as part of the ongoing simultaneous movement against the government.

On the day of BNP and its like minded political parties' programmes, the ruling Awami League also came up with a counter rally in the city.

Now, the BNP is going to chalk out a counter programme against the counter programmes of Awami League.

A member of the BNP’s policy-making body confirmed the development to Prothom Alo and said his party considers the AL programmes as an attempt to instigate political unrest in the country.

BNP may announce the programmes against the ruling party’s counter programmes from the Wednesday's rally in Dhaka. However, the previous 10-point demand will remain in place as before.