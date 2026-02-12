BNP candidates including Tarique Rahman lead in all seven Bogura constituencies
BNP candidates with the sheaf of paddy symbol are leading in all seven constituencies in Bogura. Among them, BNP chairman Tarique Rahman is ahead by a margin of two to one in Bogura-6 (Sadar) in the partial results. The figures are based on partial results available from the returning officer’s office until 9:30 pm on Thursday.
Bogura-1 constituency (Sariakandi and Sonatala upazila) has a total of 126 centres. According to results from 16 centres, BNP’s Kazi Rafiqul Islam (sheaf of paddy) is leading with 23,703 votes. Jamaat-e-Islami’s Md Shahabuddin (scales) has received 9,424 votes.
Bogura-2 constituency (Shibganj) has a total of 114 centres. In results from five centres, BNP candidate Mir Shahe Alam (sheaf of paddy) is leading with 5,290 votes. Jamaat-e-Islami’s Abul Azad Mohammad Shahaduzzaman (scales) has received 2,850 votes.
Bogura-3 constituency (Dupchanchia and Adamdighi upazila) has a total of 118 centres. In results from 8 centres, BNP’s Abdul Mohit Talukdar (sheaf of paddy) is leading with 8,352 votes. Jamaat-e-Islami’s Nur Mohammad Abu Taher (scales) has received 7,800 votes.
Bogura-4 constituency (Kahaloo and Nandigram) has a total of 114 centres. In results from 26 centres, BNP’s Mosharraf Hossain (sheaf of paddy) has received 33,181 votes. Jamaat-e-Islami’s Mostafa Faisal (scales) has received 23,559 votes.
Bogura-5 constituency (Sherpur and Dhunat) has a total of 188 centres. In results from five centres, BNP’s Golam Mohammad Siraj (sheaf of paddy) is leading with 6,461 votes. Jamaat-e-Islami’s Dabibur Rahman (scales) has received 3,899 votes.
Bogura-6 constituency (21 wards of Bogura municipality and Sadar upazila) has a total of 150 centres. In results from 27 centres, BNP chairman Tarique Rahman (sheaf of paddy) is leading with 38,428 votes. His nearest rival, Jamaat-e-Islami’s Abidur Rahman (scales), has received 17,428 votes.
Bogura-7 constituency (Gabtali and Shajahanpur) has a total of 173 centres. In results from 59 centres, BNP’s Morshed Milton (sheaf of paddy) has received 87,569 votes. Jamaat-e-Islami’s Golam Rabbani (scales) has received 30,970 votes.