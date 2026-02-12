BNP candidates including Tarique Rahman lead in all seven Bogura constituencies

BNP candidates with the sheaf of paddy symbol are leading in all seven constituencies in Bogura. Among them, BNP chairman Tarique Rahman is ahead by a margin of two to one in Bogura-6 (Sadar) in the partial results. The figures are based on partial results available from the returning officer’s office until 9:30 pm on Thursday.

Bogura-1 constituency (Sariakandi and Sonatala upazila) has a total of 126 centres. According to results from 16 centres, BNP’s Kazi Rafiqul Islam (sheaf of paddy) is leading with 23,703 votes. Jamaat-e-Islami’s Md Shahabuddin (scales) has received 9,424 votes.

Bogura-2 constituency (Shibganj) has a total of 114 centres. In results from five centres, BNP candidate Mir Shahe Alam (sheaf of paddy) is leading with 5,290 votes. Jamaat-e-Islami’s Abul Azad Mohammad Shahaduzzaman (scales) has received 2,850 votes.