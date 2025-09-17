Offices of 15 political parties in just 3 buildings at Paltan

A short walk down Box Culvert Road in Purana Paltan brings one to a 16-storey building named Zaman Tower.

During visits on the building’s rooftop on 11 August and 14 September, three rooms were found to house the central offices of three political parties: the National Labour Party, the People’s Rights Party (PRP), and the Desh Bachao Manush Bachao Andolan.

Apart from those, Jatiya Ganatantrik Party’s (JAGPA) Dhaka city office is also located there. The office of another party, Amjanatar Dal, is on the building’s sixth floor.

Altogether the central offices of 14 political parties and the city office of one more are located at Zaman Tower and in just two other nearby buildings in Paltan.