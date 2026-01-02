Mahmudur Rahman Manna's nomination paper cancelled in Bogura-2

In the 13th national parliamentary election, the nomination of Mahmudur Rahman Manna, the Nagorik Oikya–nominated candidate for Bogura-2 (Shibganj) constituency, has been declared invalid.

After verifying and scrutinising the nomination papers, district commissioner Md. Tofiqul Rahman, acting as the returning officer, announced the decision around 3:30 pm on Friday.

Returning officer Md. Tofiqul Rahman told Prothom Alo that Mahmudur Rahman Manna’s affidavit contains several inconsistencies. He did not provide any information about criminal cases in the affidavit. The affidavit he submitted was signed a day after it was executed. He also failed to submit the asset declaration form.