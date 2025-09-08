When we would take to the street, not even gun could do anything : Kader Siddiqui
Bangladesh Krishak Sramik Janata League president Bangabir Kader Siddiqui has said, “It’s quite astonishing that the administration had to impose section 144 over a rally of freedom fighters. It’s a record. A gathering of the freedom fighters has been stopped by imposing section 144. It’s such a shame.”
Kader Siddiqui said this while addressing a protest rally held in front of his house on the Kabi Nazrul Sarani in Tangail.
Freedom fighters of the Kaderia Bahini organised the rally in protest of the attack at Kader Siddiqui’s residence and vadalising it and the decision to impose section 144 at the venue of a rally of freedom fighters.
Earlier, on Saturday night, a group of people attacked the residence of Kader Siddiqui and vandalised it. Kader Siddiqui was at home at the time.
In addition, a gathering of the Kaderia Bahini freedom fighters was organised in Basail on Sunday. However, a student rally was called there under the banner of Chhatra Samaj (student’s community) at the same time.
The administration later imposed Section 144, preventing Kader Siddiqui from holding the freedom fighters’ gathering.
Kader Siddiqui addressed his followers at the protest gathering saying, “Difficult days of struggle lie ahead. You must take to the streets. I am very pleased to see those of you who have come today. There is nothing greater than strength, but that strength must be controlled. Uncontrolled strength has no value. I will announce future programmes, and you will have to rush to join them.”
He further said, “The police are standing outside with sticks, but they should not need to use them. The day we take to the streets, not even sticks or guns will be able to stop us.”
Addressing the gathering, Kader Siddiqui also said, “As long as Bangladesh exists, ‘Joy Bangla’ will remain. As long as Bangladesh exists, the father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, will remain. I say again, those who act recklessly, do not compare Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Sheikh Hasina.”
Among others, former district freedom fighter commander Fazlul Haque Bir Protik, Kaderia Bahini company commander during the Liberation War Kazi Ashraf alias Humayun Bangal, freedom fighter Emdadul Haque, former Sakhipur pourashava mayor Sanowar Hossain, and former Basail pourashava mayor Rahat Hossain spoke at the gathering.
Meanwhile, police had been stationed outside Kader Siddiqui’s residence since noon, surrounding the site of the protest gathering.