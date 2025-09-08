When we would take to the street, not even gun could do anything : Kader Siddiqui

Bangladesh Krishak Sramik Janata League president Bangabir Kader Siddiqui has said, “It’s quite astonishing that the administration had to impose section 144 over a rally of freedom fighters. It’s a record. A gathering of the freedom fighters has been stopped by imposing section 144. It’s such a shame.”

Kader Siddiqui said this while addressing a protest rally held in front of his house on the Kabi Nazrul Sarani in Tangail.

Freedom fighters of the Kaderia Bahini organised the rally in protest of the attack at Kader Siddiqui’s residence and vadalising it and the decision to impose section 144 at the venue of a rally of freedom fighters.

Earlier, on Saturday night, a group of people attacked the residence of Kader Siddiqui and vandalised it. Kader Siddiqui was at home at the time.

In addition, a gathering of the Kaderia Bahini freedom fighters was organised in Basail on Sunday. However, a student rally was called there under the banner of Chhatra Samaj (student’s community) at the same time.