25 of NCP’s 30 candidates ‘highly educated’, most under 40

The National Citizen Party (NCP) is contesting in 30 constituencies under an electoral understanding with 10-party electoral alliance including Jamaat-e-Islami. Among the party’s 30 candidates, 26 are highly educated.

Two candidates hold PhD degrees, while 18 have completed master’s (postgraduate) degrees. In addition, two candidates are physicians and four are graduates.

An analysis of the affidavits submitted by candidates to the election commission to contest the 13th parliamentary election revealed these details.

The remaining four NCP candidates have educational qualifications of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or equivalent. One of them, Abdul Hannan Masud, is currently studying in the third year of an honours (undergraduate) programme at the University of Dhaka.

Only four NCP candidates are over 40 years of age. However, the affidavits of three NCP candidates do not mention their age.