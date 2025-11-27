Mayer Dak founder, BNP candidate Sanjida Islam sued over ‘religious defamation’

A case has been filed against Sanjida Islam (Tulee), the BNP nominated candidate for Dhaka-14 constituency, on allegations of hurting religious sentiments through a comment regarding polygamy.

The case was lodged today, Wednesday, in the court of Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Arifur Rahman by an individual named Hossain Mohammad Anwar.

Hossain Mohammad Anwar introduced himself as the central organiser of the Jatiyo Sramik Shakti, an associate body of the National Citizen Party (NCP). However, the Jatiyo Sramik Shakti has stated that they have no connection with Hossain Mohammad Anwar.

Advocate Md Mahmudul Hasan, lawyer for Hossain Mohammad Anwar, told journalists, “We have filed a case before the court on the matter of religious defamation. The court has recorded the plaintiff’s testimony and directed the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to conduct an inquiry and submit a report.”