Mirza Fakhrul says no election to be held under Hasina

opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday said plain and simple thing is no election will be held under Hasina.

"Not only our party, the leaders of 36 parties have simultaneously said they will not contest in any election under the incumbent government,” he added.

Fakhrul reiterated, “We said it clearly, no election will be held in this country if there is no neutral polls-time government. No one makes the same mistake twice. We will not take part in any polls under Sheikh Hasina and her government."