Ganatantra Mancha organises road marches to press 14-point demand

The seven-party alliance Ganatantra Mancha on Tuesday organised a road march in Dhaka south city to press home their 14-point demand that include stepping down of the government and holding election under an interim-government.
The march started in front of the capital’s National Press Club at 12:00am, paraded the city streets and ended at Bahadur Shah Park in Old Dhaka. Two rallies were held before and after the march.
Nagorik Oikya president Mahmudur Rahman Manna presided over the rally in front of the National Press Club prior to the march.
He said the US seeks an explanation from people concerned before imposing any sanction. Why is the government talking about the thing which the US didn't say?
The government is looking for an excuse for departure and this march is organised to make arrangements for its departure, he said adding, they would give tougher agenda in future.
Biplobi Workers' Party general secretary Saiful Haque said this government is trying to prolong its power.
Bhasani Anushari Parishad convener Sheikh Rafiqul Islam said they would not allow election under a party government and they would not join elections despite all strategies of the government.
Ganasanghati Andolon chief coordinator Zonayed Saki said Awami League told oppositions to take to streets, if they can, and when the oppositions take to streets, Awami League gets frightened.
Pedestrians were seen weaving hands toward the march and Ganatantra Mancha leaders and activists distributing leaflets among pedestrians.
Police were also seen on streets during the march.
Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) acting general secretary Kamal Uddin Patwari and other leaders of the alliance joined the march.