Ganatantra Mancha organises road marches to press 14-point demand

Nagorik Oikya president Mahmudur Rahman Manna presided over the rally in front of the National Press Club prior to the march.

He said the US seeks an explanation from people concerned before imposing any sanction. Why is the government talking about the thing which the US didn't say?

The government is looking for an excuse for departure and this march is organised to make arrangements for its departure, he said adding, they would give tougher agenda in future.