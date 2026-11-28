Jamaat-e-Islami wants to hold talks with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman as part of the 11-party alliance, rather than meeting him separately. The government is also said to be positive about the proposal. However, the venue and date of the talks have not yet been finalised.

The 11-party alliance, the opposition coalition led by Jamaat, says it is ready to respond to the prime minister's call for anti-fascist unity in the wake of what it describes as sabotage by the Awami League (activities banned in the country). However, the alliance has certain conditions regarding the matter.

It wants the talks to be held at a venue other than the Prime Minister's Office. The opposition believes the state guest house Jamuna or the Foreign Service Academy could be suitable venues. Jamaat sources said the party is in contact with the government over the matter.