Jamaat wants to join talks with PM as 11-party alliance, not separately; govt also positive
Jamaat-e-Islami wants to hold talks with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman as part of the 11-party alliance, rather than meeting him separately. The government is also said to be positive about the proposal. However, the venue and date of the talks have not yet been finalised.
The 11-party alliance, the opposition coalition led by Jamaat, says it is ready to respond to the prime minister's call for anti-fascist unity in the wake of what it describes as sabotage by the Awami League (activities banned in the country). However, the alliance has certain conditions regarding the matter.
It wants the talks to be held at a venue other than the Prime Minister's Office. The opposition believes the state guest house Jamuna or the Foreign Service Academy could be suitable venues. Jamaat sources said the party is in contact with the government over the matter.
Meanwhile, although the National Citizen Party (NCP) has already held a separate meeting with the Prime Minister, 11-party alliance sources stated that the NCP will also participate in the coalition-level discussions. However, the government has referred to that meeting with the NCP in the Prime Minister's office room at the Secretariat as an exchange of views.
Jamaat Assistant Secretary General and 11-party alliance coordinator Hamidur Rahman told Prothom Alo on Friday that Jamaat does not want to participate as a single party, but rather wants to go into dialogue on behalf of the 11-party alliance. Discussions are under way on a suitable venue for the 11 parties to meet together, taking into account the schedules of both sides, he said.
A government source stated that the government is positive about the proposal for the 11 parties to participate in discussions as an alliance. The government is also willing to build unity to confront fascism with parties that took part in the July mass uprising and the anti-fascist movement. However, the date and time of the discussion have not been fixed yet. The government does not want to call it a "dialogue" from its side.
When and where will the talks be held
Jamaat leaders said that if two representatives from each party attend, the delegation will be quite large. A suitable venue is therefore necessary. They do not want to meet the 11 parties in the same way as the prime minister's meeting with the NCP at the Secretariat.
A member of Jamaat's central executive council, speaking to Prothom Alo on Friday afternoon on condition of anonymity, said the opposition alliance has proposed holding the dialogue at the state guest house Jamuna or the Foreign Service Academy. They have been in contact with the government over the matter.
He said arranging the dialogue quickly is more important for the government itself in the current situation. For this reason, this Jamaat leader estimates that the dialogue could take place within November.
A senior leader of one of the parties in the 11-party alliance, also speaking on condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo that said that initially there were preliminary discussions for a meeting on 27 or 28 November. Now, 29 November is also being mentioned. However, the date has not been finalized yet.
Another source linked to the 11 parties said the government is also considering the National Parliament building, alongside the State Guest House Jamuna and the Foreign Service Academy proposed by the opposition alliance.
Responding to questions from journalists after a meeting of the 11-party liaison committee on Friday afternoon, Hamidur Rahman Azad cited the example of the interim government's meetings with political parties at the Foreign Service Academy by the Consensus Commission. Since many parties will sit together and all will be represented, the dialogue should be held in a suitable environment.
Earlier, Jamaat's central executive council held a meeting on Thursday night. After the meeting, the party's Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar told journalists that they had discussed the process of joining the dialogue initiated by the government. The 11-party alliance will participate as a coalition.
Justice and reforms on the alliance's agenda
The initiative for political unity came to the forefront in the context of recent arson attacks, explosions and violence. The government has blamed Awami League for these incidents and said it wants to address the issue politically.
On 18 November, the final day of the fourth session of parliament, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and Leader of the Opposition Shafiqur Rahman spoke privately for some time. The discussions took place regarding anti-fascist unity at that time.
Afterward, the government initiated discussions with political parties.
Although opposition parties have welcomed the initiative, they are also emphasising their demands for reforms and justice.
After meeting the prime minister on 23 November, NCP convener Nahid Islam told journalists that reforms, justice and sovereignty must be prioritised as the basis of unity. He also called for a long-term roadmap on how to deal with the Awami League and India in the future.
He also urged the government to implement the July Charter in line with the referendum's verdict and advance the trial of those responsible for the July killings.
After the meeting that day, Mahdi Amin, adviser to the prime minister and spokesperson for his office, told journalists that the government wants to further consolidate the unity formed during the July-August mass uprising.
He said there were no conditions attached to the meeting with the NCP. He also outlined the government's position on implementing the July Charter, including BNP's signature on it and areas of disagreement.
Jamaat leaders said they remain in contact with the government over the proposed national dialogue. The date and venue will be determined through discussions, they said.
Asked about the matter, Hamidur Rahman Azad told Prothom Alo that what the government does is now the matter to see.