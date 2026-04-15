Hasnat Abdullah faces question after visiting Manzur Alam’s Chattogram residence

National Citizen Party (NCP) leader and Member of Parliament for Cumilla–4, Hasnat Abdullah paid a courtesy visit on former Mayor of Chattogram City Corporation, Mohammad Manzur Alam.

The meeting took place at Manzur Alam’s residence in the Katoli area of the city on Tuesday afternoon.

Upon receiving news of the visit, a group of individuals, who identified themselves as “July fighters”, gathered in front of the residence.

When Hasnat Abdullah exited the house after the meeting, these individuals asked him various questions.