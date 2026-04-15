Hasnat Abdullah faces question after visiting Manzur Alam’s Chattogram residence
National Citizen Party (NCP) leader and Member of Parliament for Cumilla–4, Hasnat Abdullah paid a courtesy visit on former Mayor of Chattogram City Corporation, Mohammad Manzur Alam.
The meeting took place at Manzur Alam’s residence in the Katoli area of the city on Tuesday afternoon.
Upon receiving news of the visit, a group of individuals, who identified themselves as “July fighters”, gathered in front of the residence.
When Hasnat Abdullah exited the house after the meeting, these individuals asked him various questions.
Several videos of the incident circulating on social media show a group of people surrounding Hasnat Abdullah outside the residence.
At one point, an individual asked him, “Why have you come to the house of an associate of the Awami League? You are a July fighter. You speak in Parliament about banning the Awami League. Then why are you at the house of its associate?”
During the exchange, Hasnat Abdullah was seen gesturing with his hands in an attempt to calm them. Later, another person intervened and asked the agitated individuals to disperse.
Regarding the matter, Ridwan Hridoy, coordinator of NCP’s Chattogram city unit and chief coordinator of its media cell, told journalists that Hasnat Abdullah had come to Chattogram primarily for personal reasons.
He added that, responding to an invitation from former Mayor Manzur Alam, Hasnat Abdullah paid him a courtesy visit.
When asked, former Mayor Manzur Alam told Prothom Alo in the evening, “Member of Parliament and NCP leader Hasnat Abdullah had come to Chattogram. Later, he visited my residence. We had a courtesy meeting at my home. Nothing more than that.”
There is speculation in political circles that Manzur Alam may contest the upcoming Chattogram City Corporation election as an NCP candidate for mayoral post.
In response to questions about Hasnat Abdullah’s visit, Manzur Alam said, “We did not discuss any political matters.”
The issue has sparked widespread discussion in Chattogram.
Meanwhile, in a press release NCP issued on Tuesday night, it was stated, “During the meeting, they exchanged views in detail on the country’s ongoing political situation, increasing public engagement, and various future organisational activities. Both leaders expressed optimism about continuing mutual cooperation in the days ahead.”
Mohammad Manzur Alam came into prominence after being elected Mayor of Chattogram City Corporation in 2010 with the support of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).
He created a major upset by defeating his "political mentor", and veteran Awami League leader, the late ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury. After becoming mayor, he also served as an adviser to the BNP chairperson.
He contested again for the mayoral post in the April 2015 city corporation election with BNP support.
However, on the morning of election day, he boycotted the vote, alleging irregularities, and announced his withdrawal from politics. Since then, he has not been seen participating in BNP political activities.
In 2018, ahead of the 11th National Parliamentary Election, Manzur Alam sought a nomination from the Awami League for a constituency in Chattogram but was unsuccessful.
He did not contest the election that year. In 2020, he again purchased a nomination form from the Awami League for the city corporation mayoral election, but was not nominated.
After becoming inactive in BNP politics, Manzur Alam sought Awami League nominations in two separate elections but did not hold any official position within the party.