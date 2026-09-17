BGMEA leaders exchange views with Opposition leader

Leaders of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), the leading organisation of the country’s readymade garment industry, exchanged their views with Leader of the Opposition and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman.

The meeting took place on Wednesday evening at the Leader of the Opposition’s official residence on Minto Road in the capital.

Jamaat-e-Islami said in a press release after the meeting that the participants discussed the current production and export situation in the RMG industry, gas and electricity shortages, high interest rates on bank loans, the international trade situation and the challenges arising from Bangladesh’s graduation from the least developed country (LDC) category.