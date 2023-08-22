14 BCL activists in Naogaon suspended over Facebook post on Sayedee’s death 

Fourteen leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Chhatra League's (BCL) Naogaon unit have been temporarily suspended due to their Facebook posts regarding the death of Jamaat leader and convicted war criminal Delwar Hossain Sayedee, UNB reports.
Sayedee had been sentenced to life imprisonment for crimes against humanity committed during the Liberation War in 1971.
A press release, endorsed by Naogaon district unit Chhatra League's President Sabbir Rahman Rezvi and General Secretary Amanuzzaman Seul, confirmed this information on Monday evening.
The press release stated, "They have been suspended on charges of engaging in activities that are contrary to the organization's policies and ideals."
The suspended BCL leaders are: Atrai upazila Chhatra League Joint General Secretaries Faizul Islam and Mahathir Mohammad Tufan; Organizing Secretaries Amanullah Faruk (Bachchu), Raihan Sobhan (Russell); Education And Study Circle Affairs Secretary Delwar Hossain; Relief And Disaster Affairs Secretary Isaac Shamim; member Mizanur Rahman; Shahagola union Chhatra League Vice-President Sabbir Sardar; Naogaon Sadar upazila Chhatra League Organising Secretary Mominul Islam Sagar; Mahadebpur upazila Chhatra League Publicity Secretary Rajib Mandal; Dhamairhat upazila Chhatra League Library Affairs Secretary Saju Ahmed; Raninagar upazila Chhatra League Assistant Secretary Habib Hasan; Naogaon Government College unit BCL Member Ramim Reza Akash; and Naogaon Sadar upazila Barail union's Ward-6 BCL President Apon Hossain.