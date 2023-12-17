Zaker Party to keep less than 10 candidates

The Zaker Party has decided to withdraw its candidates from more than 200 constituencies and keep fewer than 10 candidates in the forthcoming national election.
Shamim Haidar, the party's secretary general, confirmed the decision to Prothom Alo on Sunday morning, saying they will remain in the electoral race independently with their party symbol, the rose.
The Zaker Party leader said, “We are not stepping aside from the electoral race. Rather, candidacies are being dropped in more than 200 constituencies as part of efforts to pay full attention to some certain seats.”
He further said they will keep fewer than 10 candidates – seven to eight – in constituencies where they have a strong foothold to fight in the election.
The Zaker Party candidates have already applied to withdraw from the election. It will be clear by noon where the party will eventually contest, he added.