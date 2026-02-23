Parliament to convene 12 March, who will preside?

The first session of the 13th National Parliament will be held on 12 March. The House will elect the Speaker and Deputy Speaker at this initial sitting.

Generally speaking, the outgoing Speaker or Deputy Speaker presides over the first sitting of a newly elected Parliament, and the House proceeds to elect the new Speaker and Deputy Speaker at the outset.

However, given the changed circumstances, the question has arisen as to who will preside during the election of the Speaker at the first sitting.

On 5 August 2024, a mass uprising led to the fall of the Awami League government. 18 months later, on 12 February, the 13th National Parliament election took place under the interim government.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) formed the government with a two-thirds majority.

Under the constitution, the president must summon the first sitting of Parliament within 30 days of the declaration of the general election results.