Double murder in Mohammadpur
Domestic worker remanded for 6 days, husband for 3 days
A court has granted a six-day remand for Ayesha, the domestic worker arrested in connection with the murder of a mother and daughter in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur. Her husband, Rabbi Shikder, has been placed on a three-day remand.
The order was issued today, Thursday, by Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mahbub Alam following a hearing.
State prosecutor Kaiyum Hossain Noyon stated that the investigation officer, sub-inspector (SI) Shahidul Osman Masum of Mohammadpur police station, produced the two accused before the court and sought 10 days’ remand for each.
The prosecution supported the remand request. No defence lawyer was present for the accused. After the hearing, the court granted six days remand for Ayesha and three days for her husband, Rabbi.
The murders of Laila Afroza, 48 and her daughter Nafisa Nawal Binte Aziz, 15 occurred on Monday morning. A murder case was filed that night at Mohammadpur police station, naming the domestic worker as the accused. The case was lodged by Laila’s husband, AJM Azizul Islam.
According to the case statement, the killings took place between 7:51 am and 9:35 am on Monday. The domestic worker had been hired only four days prior to the incident.
She reportedly arrived and left the residence each day wearing a burkha or covering her face.
CCTV footage from the building shows the domestic worker entering the flat wearing a burkha on the day of the incident; however, she left wearing Nafisa’s school uniform.
Police arrested Ayesha and her husband yesterday, Wednesday, from Nalchity Upazila in Jhalakathi.
Following the arrest, police stated that Ayesha was attempting to flee after committing theft when Laila caught her from behind. Laila threatened to hand her over to the police, prompting Ayesha to stab her in anger.
When Nafisa rushed forward to save her mother, she too was stabbed. After repeatedly stabbing both victims to death, Ayesha reportedly took a shower in the bathroom and then fled wearing Nafisa’s school uniform.