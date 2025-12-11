Domestic worker remanded for 6 days, husband for 3 days

A court has granted a six-day remand for Ayesha, the domestic worker arrested in connection with the murder of a mother and daughter in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur. Her husband, Rabbi Shikder, has been placed on a three-day remand.

The order was issued today, Thursday, by Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mahbub Alam following a hearing.

State prosecutor Kaiyum Hossain Noyon stated that the investigation officer, sub-inspector (SI) Shahidul Osman Masum of Mohammadpur police station, produced the two accused before the court and sought 10 days’ remand for each.

The prosecution supported the remand request. No defence lawyer was present for the accused. After the hearing, the court granted six days remand for Ayesha and three days for her husband, Rabbi.