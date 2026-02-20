Did the minister legitimise ‘extortion’ in transport by calling it ‘mutual understanding’?

Newly appointed Minister for Road Transport, Railways and Shipping Sheikh Rabiul Alam has effectively granted legitimacy to extortion collected in the name of owner and worker associations in the transport sector, according to critics.

The minister believes the money is collected on the basis of mutual understanding and is not forcibly taken. Therefore, he does not consider it “extortion.”

Speaking at a press conference at the Road Transport Ministry yesterday (Thursday), Rabiul Alam expressed this view in response to questions from journalists.

It was his first formal media briefing since assuming office in the new government. State Ministers Habibur Rashid and Md Rajib Ahsan were also present.

The press conference focused on railway expansion, restoring order on roads, canal re-excavation, and developing an integrated transport system. The government plans to implement an 80-day priority action plan in these sectors.