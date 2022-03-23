Bangladesh

Entire country under electricity coverage

Power division set to receive Swadhinata Padak 2022

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
default-image

The government will confer the Swadhinata Padak-2022 (Independent Award) to the power division this year for bringing the entire country under the coverage of the electricity.

State minister of power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo on Wednesday evening.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The decision over conferring the highest civilian award to the power division was finalised on Wednesday. The cabinet division will issue a gazette soon, the state minister added.

Advertisement

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to attend the award giving ceremony to be held on Thursday.

On 11 March, the government announced to confer the Independent Award-2022 to 10 distinguished persons and an institution for their outstanding contribution in national level.

But later the name of Amir Hamza was dropped from the recipient list in the literature category in face of widespread criticism.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement