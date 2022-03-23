Power division set to receive Swadhinata Padak 2022

The decision over conferring the highest civilian award to the power division was finalised on Wednesday. The cabinet division will issue a gazette soon, the state minister added.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to attend the award giving ceremony to be held on Thursday.
On 11 March, the government announced to confer the Independent Award-2022 to 10 distinguished persons and an institution for their outstanding contribution in national level.
But later the name of Amir Hamza was dropped from the recipient list in the literature category in face of widespread criticism.