Power outage hits daily life hard, consumers getting aggrieved

Power outages hit various parts of the country bringing miseries to the daily lives of people amid hot weather with many customers showing angry reactions or posting on social media.

Fear grips over load shedding as goods preserved in cold storages in Rangpur. Power outage also caused disaster in medical, education, industries and agriculture while irrigation crisis hit Nagaon and factory operation is being disrupted in Sirajganj.

People are suffering from power outage in Naogaon. Factory operation being disrupted; irrigation crisis hits Aus and Ropa Aman cultivation.

Jannatun Ferdous, a homemaker from Lichubagan area of Naogaon’s Mahdebpur upazila, said load shedding occurs for unlimited time throughout the day, with no electricity for 5-6 hours at night over the past week. She also said they could not sleep well at night and their children could not study either.

Officials at Northern Electricity Supply Company (NESCO) and Palli Bidyut Samity said power supply from national grid is very low against the demand as gas shortage disrupts power generation. That is why frequent load shedding is occurring.