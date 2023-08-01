Foreign diplomats have been active well in advance this time: State minister

State minister for foreign affairs Shahriar Alam said that foreign diplomats posted in Dhaka have become active well in advance of the election compared to before.

The state minister was speaking to journalists at his office on Monday evening.

When asked if the backdrop of the 2014 and 2018 elections was the same as the 2023 election, Shahriar Alam said, “I see no change. They (the diplomats) can comment on that. I did not see them so active before the 2018 election as they are now. They have been active well in advance this time. They can best tell the motive and reason behind this. But I can state this clearly – who joins the election or does not join the election is not a determining factor of whether the election is credible or whether the democracy is credible.”