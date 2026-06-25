BNP signs MoU with CPC in Beijing

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the Communist Party of China (CPC) at Diaoyutai state guest house in Beijing on Thursday.

Humaiun Kobir, BNP Joint Secretary General (International Relations) and Liu Haixing, Minister of the International Department of the CPC, signed the MoU at 8.45am local time on behalf of the respective political parties.