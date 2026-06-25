Bangladesh

BNP signs MoU with CPC in Beijing

BSS
Beijing
A MoU was signed between Humaiun Kobir, BNP Joint Secretary General and Liu Haixing, Minister of the International Department of the CPC at Diaoyutai state guest house, Beijing on 25 June 2026BSS

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the Communist Party of China (CPC) at Diaoyutai state guest house in Beijing on Thursday.

Humaiun Kobir, BNP Joint Secretary General (International Relations) and Liu Haixing, Minister of the International Department of the CPC, signed the MoU at 8.45am local time on behalf of the respective political parties.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapon, Water Resources Minister Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anee and State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M. Rashiduzzaman Millat were present.

A MoU was signed between Humaiun Kobir, BNP Joint Secretary General and Liu Haixing, Minister of the International Department of the CPC at Diaoyutai state guest house, Beijing on 25 June 2026
BNP Facebook page

This is the first Memorandum of Understanding ever signed between the two parties.

Earlier, Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman along with his wife and entourage arrived here on Wednesday from Dalian after attending World Economic Forum's Summer Davos there.

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